Bitpapa is a global P2P marketplace where you can buy or sell cryptocurrencies. The trades are carried out between two peers, while Bitpapa guarantees the trade execution by holding the seller's coins in an escrow account until the trade has been completed
Zero commission trading
No commission is taken when you open a safe trade as well as internal transfers. We charge fee only from ad owners
Over 100 payment methods
To buy or sell cryptocurrency, pick up the payment method available in your area
Handy and convenient Telegram bot
Bitpapa BOT delivers the whole package from within a user-friendly interface, specifically tailored for instant and secure trades
Every trade is protected
All trades are carried out with a special escrow account
Safe and secure wallet
A way to store, send and receive Bitcoin, Ethereum and USDT